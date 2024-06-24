Missing South St. Paul woman, 38, believed to be endangered

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in South St. Paul are asking for the public's help in finding a 38-year-old woman last seen early Sunday morning.

Police say Gloria Clausen was seen leaving her residence in South St. Paul driving a 2008 white Honda Pilot with the Minnesota license plate "EHU489".

Clausen is described as 5'9" and 165 pounds with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

Gloria Mae Clausen BCA

Investigators believe Clausen was actively suicidal when she left her home.

Clausen is known to frequent local parks, including dog parks, and likes to walk outdoors, police say.

Anyone with information on Clausen's or her vehicle's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.