Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing: Sophie Christina Gant, 18, last seen in Dinkytown

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: May 27, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: May 27, 2023 01:47

MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 18-year-old woman.

Sophie Christina Gant was last seen Friday near the intersection of University Avenue and 15th Avenue Southeast in Minneapolis' Dinkytown district.

missing.jpg
Sophie Christina Gant UMPD

Gant has brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-2677.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 27, 2023 / 10:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.