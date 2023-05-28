Missing: Sophie Christina Gant, 18, last seen in Dinkytown
MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 18-year-old woman.
Sophie Christina Gant was last seen Friday near the intersection of University Avenue and 15th Avenue Southeast in Minneapolis' Dinkytown district.
Gant has brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-2677.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.