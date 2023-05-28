Missing: Sophie Christina Gant, 18, last seen in Dinkytown

MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 18-year-old woman.

Sophie Christina Gant was last seen Friday near the intersection of University Avenue and 15th Avenue Southeast in Minneapolis' Dinkytown district.

Sophie Christina Gant UMPD

Gant has brown eyes, stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 612-624-2677.