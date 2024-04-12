Missing: Shane Wozney, 37, last seen Feb. 11 in St. Cloud area

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud police are asking for the public's help to find 37-year-old Shane Wozney, who has been missing since Feb. 11.

Wozney is deaf and communicates via American Sign Language. He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Shane Wozney SCPD

He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo of an eagle's head on his back.

Wozney was last seen wearing a green or tan button-up jacket, jeans and an orange baseball hat with dark-colored hat beneath it.

Call police at 320-345-1200 if you have any information on Wozney's whereabouts.

