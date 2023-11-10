Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Search for missing Shakopee woman turns to recovery effort in Minneapolis stretch of Mississippi River

By Steve Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Nov. 11, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Nov. 11, 2023 01:39

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The search for a missing Twin Cities woman has now transitioned into a recovery effort.

Shakopee police say a 29-year-old woman was last seen near her residence Wednesday night.

On Friday, police say information led them to the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, where the Hennepin County Water Patrol is now searching for her remains.

Police say they don't believe foul play was involved in this case.

MORE NEWS: Drinking water in 8 Minnesota counties found to have unsafe levels of nitrate

First published on November 10, 2023 / 2:38 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.