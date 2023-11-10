Search for missing Shakopee woman turns to recovery effort in Minneapolis stretch of Mississippi River

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The search for a missing Twin Cities woman has now transitioned into a recovery effort.

Shakopee police say a 29-year-old woman was last seen near her residence Wednesday night.

On Friday, police say information led them to the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, where the Hennepin County Water Patrol is now searching for her remains.

Police say they don't believe foul play was involved in this case.

