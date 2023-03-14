Missing: Selina Hoa Hua, 24, seen Saturday before leaving Worthington home

WORTHINGTON, Minn. -- Police in southern Minnesota are asking for help finding a 24-year-old woman who they say hasn't been seen since early Saturday morning.

Selina Hoa Hua was last heard from around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Police say she was leaving her residence on the 500 block of Lake Avenue.

Selina Hoa Hua Minnesota BCA

Her direction or destination of travel is unknown.

Anyone who has seen Selina is asked to contact the Worthington Police Department at 507-295-5400.