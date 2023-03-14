Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Missing: Selina Hoa Hua, 24, seen Saturday before leaving Worthington home

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 14, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of March 14, 2023 01:16

WORTHINGTON, Minn. -- Police in southern Minnesota are asking for help finding a 24-year-old woman who they say hasn't been seen since early Saturday morning.

Selina Hoa Hua was last heard from around 1:20 a.m. Saturday. Police say she was leaving her residence on the 500 block of Lake Avenue. 

selina-hoa-hua.png
Selina Hoa Hua Minnesota BCA

Her direction or destination of travel is unknown.

Anyone who has seen Selina is asked to contact the Worthington Police Department at 507-295-5400.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 14, 2023 / 6:29 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.