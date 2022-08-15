Missing: Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, may be biking from Pine County to metro

GRASSTON, Minn. – An east-central Minnesota teen is missing, and authorities believe he may be trying to bike to the Twin Cities.

Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara, 15, was last seen in his Grasston home Friday at 9 p.m. Authorities say he is traveling without a cellphone. Grasston is located about 70 miles north of the Twin Cities metro area.

Sebastion Wolbersen-O'Hara Pine County Sheriff's Office

Wolbersen-O'Hara stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 or the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380 if you have any information on his whereabouts.