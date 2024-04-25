Watch CBS News
Officials seek missing Ramsey man, whose vehicle was found in St. Francis

RAMSEY, Minn. — Authorities in the north metro are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing man. 

Anoka County officials said 62-year-old Robert Scott Stelling was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday leaving his home in Ramsey. A few hours later, his vehicle was found near the 22900 block of Rum River Boulevard Northwest in St. Francis.

Officials described Stelling as 5'7" and 264 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt with blue dots when he was last seen.

Anyone with information about Stelling is asked to call Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212 or 911.

