Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing: Paige Reinke, 17, last seen in Moorhead in late September

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 28, 2024
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 28, 2024 01:37

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities in northwest Minnesota are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who hasn't been seen in over a month.

The Moorhead Police Department says 17-year-old Paige Reinke was last seen in Moorhead on Sept. 27.

Reinke is described as 5'4" and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police say.

paige reinke missing girl teen person moorhead minnesota
Paige Reinke BCA

Anyone with information on Reinke's whereabouts is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.