Missing: Paige Reinke, 17, last seen in Moorhead in late September

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities in northwest Minnesota are asking for the public's help finding a teenage girl who hasn't been seen in over a month.

The Moorhead Police Department says 17-year-old Paige Reinke was last seen in Moorhead on Sept. 27.

Reinke is described as 5'4" and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last known to be wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, police say.

Paige Reinke BCA

Anyone with information on Reinke's whereabouts is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660.