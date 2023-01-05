Watch CBS News
Missing person: Anne Wyatt, 55, last seen Monday in Aitkin County

AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a 55-year-old woman last seen on Monday.

Police say Anne Wyatt has not had contact with her family or friends since Monday and does not have her cell phone.

Wyatt is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. Police say she has brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing the last time she was seen.

Wyatt is described as 5-foot-9 and weighs 145 pounds. Police say she has brown/blonde hair and brown eyes. Minnesota BCA

Authorities are not sure of Wyatt's destination or direction of travel.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact them at 218-927-7435.

