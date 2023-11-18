Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing 33-year-old Minneapolis man found safe

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 17, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Nov. 17, 2023 01:23

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities in Minneapolis say a missing 33-year-old man has been found safe.

The man went missing Saturday around 2 a.m. after he walked away from a building on the 500 block of Harvard Street Southeast, according to University of Minnesota police.

On Monday, the police department canceled the alert after the man was found safe.

"Thank you to everyone who assisted and for sharing the information," police said.  

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on November 18, 2023 / 7:56 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.