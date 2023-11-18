Missing 33-year-old Minneapolis man found safe
MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities in Minneapolis say a missing 33-year-old man has been found safe.
The man went missing Saturday around 2 a.m. after he walked away from a building on the 500 block of Harvard Street Southeast, according to University of Minnesota police.
On Monday, the police department canceled the alert after the man was found safe.
"Thank you to everyone who assisted and for sharing the information," police said.
