Missing: Neveah Bishop, 13, believed to be traveling with older man

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl they believe could be traveling with an older man.

Neveah Bishop has had limited contact with her family since April 16, according to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department.

It is believed she is possibly traveling between Minneapolis, Chicago and North Carolina with an unknown older man.

BCA

Bishop is described as 5-foot-5 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact IGHPD at 651-450-2525 or the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tip line at 877-996-6222.