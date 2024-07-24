Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing: Nevaeh Bishop, 14, last seen in Inver Grove Heights

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from July 24, 2024
Morning headlines from July 24, 2024 01:55

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Police are asking for the public's help to find missing 14-year-old Nevaeh Bishop.

She is said to have run away from home before but left a "letter of intent" this time. 

nevaeh-bishop.jpg
Nevaeh Bishop IGHPD

Her phone was last pinged near East 32nd Street and Nicollet Avenue South in Minneapolis. Police say she had been found before in St. Paul.

Bishop is a Black girl who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Inver Grove Heights police at 651-322-2323.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.