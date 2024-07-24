Missing: Nevaeh Bishop, 14, last seen in Inver Grove Heights

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — Police are asking for the public's help to find missing 14-year-old Nevaeh Bishop.

She is said to have run away from home before but left a "letter of intent" this time.

Nevaeh Bishop IGHPD

Her phone was last pinged near East 32nd Street and Nicollet Avenue South in Minneapolis. Police say she had been found before in St. Paul.

Bishop is a Black girl who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Inver Grove Heights police at 651-322-2323.