Billboards hope to shine light on missing Indigenous people in Minnesota

Missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis The missing and murdered Indigenous people crisis explained 04:15

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety unveiled a new series of billboards meant to raise awareness about missing Indigenous relatives in the state.

Eight billboards feature eight missing Indigenous people from Minnesota: Leo Coleman Cortez, Kateri Mishow, Mato Dow, Nevaeh Kingbird, Melissa Eagle Shield, Melissa Burt, Jeremy Jourdain and April Geyer.

The DPS says the billboards can be seen in Minneapolis, Burnsville, Shoreview, Mounds View, Maplewood and Columbus Township.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives (MMIR) office worked with Missing Children Minnesota and Clear Channel Communication on the billboards. Clear Channel Communication leased the billboard space for a $1 contract, according to the DPS.

One of the billboards featuring Leo Coleman Cortez Minnesota Department of Public Safety

"Highlighting these cases brings hope to families who have previously felt like they are the only ones looking for their loved ones," MMIR Director Juliet Rudie said. "We are asking for the public's help to assist law enforcement in solving these MMIR cases. It's truly a community restorative justice process."

The department worked with the families of the missing people as well as law enforcement agencies to get information on each person's case for the billboards.

A report by a state task force found between 2012 and 2020, that on any given month, 27 to 57 Indigenous girls and women are missing in Minnesota.

Indigenous people are reported missing at higher rates than other ethnic groups in the U.S., according to the National Crime Information Center.

In 2021, Minnesota became the first in the nation to create an office dedicating time and resources to missing and murdered Indigenous people.