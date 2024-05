WCCO digital update: Morning of May 21, 2024

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police in Moorhead have canceled a missing person alert for a 35-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, police announced that the woman had been found safe and thanked the community for locating her.