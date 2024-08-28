Watch CBS News
Family concerned for mental health of Milaca man missing for weeks

By WCCO Staff

MILACA, Minn. — Authorities are searching for a central Minnesota man who hasn't contacted his family in almost three weeks.

Joseph McGrath, 25, last contacted people close to him on Aug. 9, when he was likely dropped off in south Minneapolis, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. He hasn't been seen since July 30.

His family is "concerned about McGrath's mental health," the agency said.

Joseph McGrath Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Authorities described McGrath as 6 feet 2 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He wears half-frame prescription glasses and tattoos on each arm — one that says "Aubree" and another of a wing and a feather.

Anyone with information about McGrath is asked to call the Milaca Police Department at 320-983-6166.

