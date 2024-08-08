Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Missing man in Pine County found safe

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from Aug. 8, 2024
Morning headlines from Aug. 8, 2024 03:44

UPDATE: Pine County officials said on Thursday afternoon that the missing man was found safe. Below is an edited version of the original story.

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in Pine County are asking for the public's help in finding a 39-year-old man who walked away from a group home on Thursday morning.

The man walked away from a group home in Sandstone, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said. 

Staff at the group home say they are concerned about his welfare, as his disappearance is out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.