Missing man in Pine County found safe

UPDATE: Pine County officials said on Thursday afternoon that the missing man was found safe. Below is an edited version of the original story.

PINE COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in Pine County are asking for the public's help in finding a 39-year-old man who walked away from a group home on Thursday morning.

The man walked away from a group home in Sandstone, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

Staff at the group home say they are concerned about his welfare, as his disappearance is out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8380.