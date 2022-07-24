Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing: Majestii Newsom, 10, last seen July 21 in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her foster home.

Majestii Newson was last seen at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Her foster home is on the 1500 block of Queen Avenue North and she is familiar with the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North, police say.

majestii-newsom.png
Minneapo

Majestii is four feet tall and approximately 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who knows Majestii's location or sees her is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Individuals with information can also call 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips electronically by clicking here.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 8:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.