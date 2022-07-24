Missing: Majestii Newsom, 10, last seen July 21 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for help locating a 10-year-old girl who went missing from her foster home.

Majestii Newson was last seen at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Her foster home is on the 1500 block of Queen Avenue North and she is familiar with the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North, police say.

Minneapo

Majestii is four feet tall and approximately 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who knows Majestii's location or sees her is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

Individuals with information can also call 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips electronically by clicking here.