Missing: Johnathan Anderl last seen leaving MacPhail Center for Music in Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – A Crystal man who lives with autism is missing after leaving the MacPhail Center for Music Thursday evening in downtown Minneapolis.

Johnathan Anderl, 39, was seen in surveillance video exiting the education center, located at 501 Second Street in Downtown East, at about 5:20 p.m. before heading towards West River Parkway.

Johnathan Anderl Minneapolis Police

Anderl is 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a medium build, and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a short beard and short brown hair with a receding hairline.

He was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, khaki shorts and tennis shoes with long socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 11:30 PM

