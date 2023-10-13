Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Missing hiker found safe after extensive search in northeastern Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BABBIT, Minn. — Search crews tracked down a hiker from Hibbing who went missing Wednesday evening near the Arrowhead in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the 38-year-old hiker's family reported her missing at about 7:40 p.m. near Whisper Lake, just north of Babbit, after they found her unoccupied vehicle. She had been expected back hours earlier.

The county's volunteer rescue squad was dispatched to the area, which deployed ATVs, drones, and searchers on foot.

The hiker was found safe just after midnight and was brought to an area hospital to get checked out.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 8:10 AM

