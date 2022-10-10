Watch CBS News
Missing: Girl with special needs last seen Sunday at Bloomington Walmart

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a girl with special needs who went missing from a Bloomington Walmart store Sunday morning.

Lily, 13, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing the same clothes as in the picture below.

missing-teen-lily.jpg
Lily Bloomington Police

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

October 9, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

