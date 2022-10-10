Missing: Girl with special needs last seen Sunday at Bloomington Walmart
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a girl with special needs who went missing from a Bloomington Walmart store Sunday morning.
Lily, 13, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing the same clothes as in the picture below.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.