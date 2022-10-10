Missing: Girl with special needs last seen Sunday at Bloomington Walmart

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a girl with special needs who went missing from a Bloomington Walmart store Sunday morning.

Lily, 13, is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and was last seen wearing the same clothes as in the picture below.

Lily Bloomington Police

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.