Missing: Mareanna Andrews-Cohen, 13, last seen in Columbia Heights on April 8
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police in the north metro are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in days.
Mareanna Amirah Andrews-Cohen was last seen on Saturday around 4 p.m. leaving her home in Columbia Heights.
Police say she was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt with black jean shorts at the time.
She is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds.
Andrews-Cohen is known to frequent North Commons Park in Minneapolis and the Brooklyn Park Transit Center, according to police.
Anyone with information about Andrews-Cohen's whereabouts is asked to contact Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.