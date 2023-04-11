Watch CBS News
Missing: Mareanna Andrews-Cohen, 13, last seen in Columbia Heights on April 8

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Police in the north metro are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in days.

Mareanna Amirah Andrews-Cohen was last seen on Saturday around 4 p.m. leaving her home in Columbia Heights.

Police say she was wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt with black jean shorts at the time.

She is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds.

Andrews-Cohen is known to frequent North Commons Park in Minneapolis and the Brooklyn Park Transit Center, according to police.

Anyone with information about Andrews-Cohen's whereabouts is asked to contact Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212 or call 911.

