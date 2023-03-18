Watch CBS News
Missing Faribault man dies after being found submerged in river

FARIBAULT, Minn. -- Police in southern Minnesota found a man face-down in a river hours after family members reported him missing.

The Faribault Police Department says Jesse Albert Decoux, 52, was reported missing by his family around 5 p.m. on Friday. He and his dogs left a residence in the area of Teepee Tonka Park nearly two hours earlier. One of the dogs returned home visibly wet, alarming family members, police say.

Approximately 30 minutes later, officers found Decoux submerged in the Straight River. Responders performed life-saving measures before he was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center

Decoux died at the hospital later the same evening, police say.

Police are investigating Decoux's disappearance and an autopsy will be conducted to determine his cause of death.

March 18, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

