Missing: Family hasn't heard from 37-year-old Bloomington man in days

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man whose family has not heard from him in days.

The Bloomington Police Department says Aaron Heikkila, 37, may be traveling in his 2018 white Subaru Crosstrek with Minnesota plate "AUN558."

aaron-heikkila.png
Aaron Heikkila Bloomington Police Department

Anyone with information on Aaron or his vehicle's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 952-563-4975.

March 18, 2023

