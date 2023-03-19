Missing: Family hasn't heard from 37-year-old Bloomington man in days

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a man whose family has not heard from him in days.

The Bloomington Police Department says Aaron Heikkila, 37, may be traveling in his 2018 white Subaru Crosstrek with Minnesota plate "AUN558."

Aaron Heikkila Bloomington Police Department

Anyone with information on Aaron or his vehicle's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 952-563-4975.