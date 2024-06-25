Missing: Ezariah Lenay Hall last seen in St. Cloud in April

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a St. Cloud girl who has been missing for months.

Ezariah Lenay Hall was last seen on April 5 and was headed to the Twin Cities, according to St. Cloud police.

She has had phone contact with her family, and is believed to be somewhere in the metro, possibly Brooklyn Center or Edina.

Ezariah Lenay Hall in 2022 St. Cloud Police

Hall is described as a Black girl who stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing light blue ripped jeans, a black hoodie and white and black Nike Air Jordan shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.