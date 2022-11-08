Missing endangered teen: Madison Sellers, 16, last seen in Blaine on Nov. 3

BLAINE, Minn. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an "endangered" missing Twin Cities teenager.

Madison Sellers, 16, was last seen leaving a Blaine residence on Nov. 3 at 6:35 a.m.

Madison Sellers Blaine Police

Blaine police say her last known location was the Hiawatha neighborhood of Minneapolis, where she was using public transportation. She is also known to regularly visit Brooklyn Park and Roseville.

Sellers stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Call 911 if you have any information on her whereabouts, or the Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212.