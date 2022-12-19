Watch CBS News
Missing 87-year-old Blaine man found safe, police say

UPDATE: Police say Dick Hathaway was found safe Sunday evening. Below is our original story.

BLAINE, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 87-year-old Blaine man.

Dick Hathaway left his home Sunday morning and hasn't been seen or heard from since.  

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or 763-427-1212.

