Missing: Desiray Kappes, 14, last seen leaving Forest Lake home on bike

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

FOREST LAKE, Minn. – A 14-year-old Twin Cities girl is missing, and police need the public's help to find her.

Desiray Kappes was last seen leaving her Forest Lake home on bike on May 19 at about 8:30 a.m. It is not clear where she was headed.

desiray.jpg
Desiray Kappes Forest Lake Police

Kappes is a white girl who stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs about 125 pounds. She has long black-brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, or Forest Lake Police at 651-439-9381.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

