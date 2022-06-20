Missing: Cheyenne Cadena, 15, last seen June 17 in Lester Prairie

LESTER PRAIRE, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Lester Prairie girl.

Cheyenne Cadena, 15, was last seen on June 17 at her residence. She may have been wearing sweatpants or jeans, a crop top and a black sweatshirt. It is not known if she left on foot or with friends in a vehicle.

Cheyenne Cadena Lester Prairie PD

Cadena stands 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 95 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She wears black-rimmed eyeglasses and has piercings in her nose and belly button.

Call 320-864-1359 if you have any information on her whereabouts.