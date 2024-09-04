Cat that went missing from Chicago found near Tampa, Florida

Cat from Chicago found at Florida animal sanctuary Cat from Chicago found at Florida animal sanctuary 01:19

CHICAGO (CBS) — A missing cat from Chicago recently was found wandering around on the property of an animal sanctuary in Florida.

Volunteers at Ladybug Farm Sanctuary in Odessa, northwest of Tampa, noticed the roaming cat had a collar. So they scanned her, and found an identification microchip connecting to the nonprofit Triple R Pets, based in suburban Western Springs, Illinois.

It turned out the cat, named Marble, first belonged to a woman living on an Illinois farm. She gave away marble as a kitten.

"She was adopted to a young guy, and it's a race horsing area. They traveled to different tracks and stuff, and he took her to Minnesota, and then brought her down to Florida, and then went back to Chicago but left her behind with someone else to care for her," said Ladybug volunteer Ronda Lang.

Marble will soon be reunited with her original owner on the farm, who's very excited to keep the cat this time.

One of the volunteers at Triple R Pets is also a flight attendant. She escorted Marble to Midway International Airport on Wednesday. From the airport, another volunteer will pick up the cat and take her home. That same volunteer fostered Marble as a kitten several years ago.