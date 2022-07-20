Watch CBS News
Authorities concerned for wellbeing of missing Brainerd man John Ciminski

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BRAINERD, Minn. -- Authorities say they are concerned for the wellbeing of a missing Brainerd man.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 64-year-old John Ciminski was last seen walking in north Brainerd around 8 a.m. on Saturday. His family reported him missing Monday.

The BCA described Ciminski as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 250 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Minnesota Twins T-shirt and grey pants.

Ciminski has a history of chronic medical conditions, the BCA said.

