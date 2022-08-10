Missing: Audianna Henderson, 15, last seen getting into unknown truck in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Alexandria police are asking for the public's help in finding Audianna Henderson, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen getting into an unknown pickup truck.
Police say Henderson was last seen at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday walking out of the Viking Towers and into a truck. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and plaid pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Alexandria police at 320-763-6631.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.