Missing: Audianna Henderson, 15, last seen getting into unknown truck in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- Alexandria police are asking for the public's help in finding Audianna Henderson, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen getting into an unknown pickup truck.

Police say Henderson was last seen at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday walking out of the Viking Towers and into a truck. She was wearing a gray sweatshirt and plaid pants.

Audianna Henderson and pickup truck Alexandria Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Alexandria police at 320-763-6631.