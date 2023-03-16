Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing: Amanda DuBois, 37, last seen at Roseville hotel

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of March 16, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Afternoon of March 16, 2023 01:42

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance to find 37-year-old Amanda DuBois, who has not been seen since late February.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says DuBois was dropped off at the Avid Hotel in Roseville on Feb. 26 to meet a friend, and has not been seen since. Officials believe she is in the Twin Cities area.

screen-shot-2023-03-16-at-5-19-04-pm.png
Amanda DuBois Minnesota BCA

She's described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, with brown or blonde hair and green eyes. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 651-767-0640.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 5:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.