Missing: Amanda DuBois, 37, last seen at Roseville hotel

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's assistance to find 37-year-old Amanda DuBois, who has not been seen since late February.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says DuBois was dropped off at the Avid Hotel in Roseville on Feb. 26 to meet a friend, and has not been seen since. Officials believe she is in the Twin Cities area.

Amanda DuBois Minnesota BCA

She's described as 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds, with brown or blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at 651-767-0640.