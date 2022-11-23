Missing: Alex Allrunner, 35, last seen in Redwood Falls on Nov. 18

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. – Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Redwood Falls man.

Alex Aaron Allrunner, 35, was last seen by his family on the morning of Nov. 18 on the 800 block of Plum Street. Within a few hours later, Allrunner was seen walking on the 900 block of East Bridge Street.

Alex Allrunner Redwood Falls Police

Allrunner is described as a Native American man who stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 380 pounds. He wears his long, black hair in a ponytail, and has a wolf armband tattoo on his right arm. He was last seen wearing a light gray colored coat or sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 507-637-4005.