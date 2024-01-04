Watch CBS News
Missing: 87-year-old St. Louis Park man with dementia last seen Thursday morning

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — Police in St. Louis Park are asking for the public's help locating an 87-year-old man with dementia.

Charles Raymond Peterson was last seen around 10:45 a.m. Thursday leaving his home in St. Louis Park for a haircut, but police say he never arrived at the barber.

Peterson is described as a white man with gray hair and blue eyes. He is six feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

image001.png
Charles Raymond Peterson Peterson Family

He was last seen wearing a black Minnesota Vikings jacket, blue jeans, a green Army hat and glasses. He was driving a red 2017 Buick Enclave with Minnesota plate "381XNK."

Anyone with information on Peterson's whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Louis Park Police Department at 952-924-2618 or call 911.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 9:07 PM CST

