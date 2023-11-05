Missing 85-year-old man in Itasca County found safe

UPDATE (Nov. 6, 2023): The man was located safe, Itasca County officials confirmed.

ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says an 85-year-old man suffering from dementia and Alzheimer's is missing and may be heading to Grand Rapids.

According to the sheriff's office, on Saturday evening the man left his residence in Swan River in his vehicle, which is a blue 2018 Ford Escape with a Minnesota license plate GS0832.

Officials say Olson is often seen wearing a red flannel and a Marine Corps baseball hat. He may be heading to Grand Rapids, which is northwest of Swan River.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 1-218-326-3477.