Missing 19-year-old last seen Monday in Moorhead, authorities say

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities in Moorhead are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man.

Arthur Lyman Wiebe hasn't been seen since he left his family's shop on the 4100 block of 34th Avenue South around 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA did not give a description of Wiebe nor provide a photograph. Wiebe was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and dark shoes when he was last seen, the agency said.

Wiebe has no cellphone or vehicle, according to the BCA. Anyone with information about him is asked to call 701-451-7660 and ask for the Moorhead police supervisor.