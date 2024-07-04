Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Missing 19-year-old last seen Monday in Moorhead, authorities say

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities law enforcement agencies share plans for Fourth of July safety, and more headlines
Twin Cities law enforcement agencies share plans for Fourth of July safety, and more headlines 03:57

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Authorities in Moorhead are asking for help in finding a missing 19-year-old man.

Arthur Lyman Wiebe hasn't been seen since he left his family's shop on the 4100 block of 34th Avenue South around 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The BCA did not give a description of Wiebe nor provide a photograph. Wiebe was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and dark shoes when he was last seen, the agency said.

Wiebe has no cellphone or vehicle, according to the BCA. Anyone with information about him is asked to call 701-451-7660 and ask for the Moorhead police supervisor.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.