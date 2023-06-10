Missing: 17-year-old Chaska boy last seen on foot near Manuela Drive
CHASKA, Minn. -- Authorities in the southwest metro are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.
Chaska police say Chris was last seen on foot in the area of Manuela Drive around noon Saturday.
Chris is described as 5-foot-1 and 107 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a black shirt and pants, and carrying a blue backpack.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.