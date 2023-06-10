Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Missing: 17-year-old Chaska boy last seen on foot near Manuela Drive

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of June 10, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of June 10, 2023 01:15

CHASKA, Minn. -- Authorities in the southwest metro are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Chaska police say Chris was last seen on foot in the area of Manuela Drive around noon Saturday.

chris-chaska-pd.png
Chaska Police Department

Chris is described as 5-foot-1 and 107 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a black shirt and pants, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 4:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.