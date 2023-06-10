Missing: 17-year-old Chaska boy last seen on foot near Manuela Drive

CHASKA, Minn. -- Authorities in the southwest metro are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Chaska police say Chris was last seen on foot in the area of Manuela Drive around noon Saturday.

Chaska Police Department

Chris is described as 5-foot-1 and 107 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a black shirt and pants, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.