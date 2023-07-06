Missing: 16-year-old girl with autism, traumatic brain injury last seen June 10 in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. -- Police in the north metro are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks.

Jaionna Ivey was last seen on June 10 on the 6000 block of Pierce Street Northeast in Fridley wearing a black hoodie and pink shorts with white Crocs. She is described as 5-foot-6, 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

The Fridley Police Department says Ivey is autistic and suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

Police say Ivey has limited social media contact with her family.

Authorities have been unable to locate her despite an "exhaustive investigation," the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says.

Anyone who has seen Ivey or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fridley Police Department at 763-572-3629, Anoka County Dispatch at 763-427-1212, or call 911.