Missing 16-year-old boy hasn't been seen in 2 months, Anoka County officials say
SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Officials in Anoka County are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who has not been seen in two months.
Brock Matich was last seen in Spring Lake Park on Aug. 5.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office describes him as 5-foot-8, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has information on Matich's whereabouts is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-324-5000.