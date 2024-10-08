Missing 16-year-old boy hasn't been seen in 2 months, Anoka County officials say

Man charged with threatening Minneapolis synagogue, and more headlines

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. — Officials in Anoka County are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy who has not been seen in two months.

Brock Matich was last seen in Spring Lake Park on Aug. 5.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office describes him as 5-foot-8, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Minnesota BCA

Anyone who has information on Matich's whereabouts is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff's Office at 763-324-5000.