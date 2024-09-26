Watch CBS News
Missing 15-year-old Maple Lake girl suspected to be in western Wisconsin

MAPLE LAKE, Minn. — Authorities in the east metro are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says Madison Allen was last believed to be in Maple Lake around 10 p.m. on Saturday before leaving her house on her own accord.

Since leaving her home, family and friends have been unable to contact Allen, authorities say.

Allen had lived in western Wisconsin until July and it is suspected she may have returned to that area.

missing wright county minnesota teen girl
Madison Allen Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The sheriff's office says Allen likes to wear a lot of black, has long hair dyed red that is often braided, has braces and a small heartbeat tattoo on her right hand by her thumb.

Allen is described as 5'5" and 115 pounds with hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing shoes that are black and blue in color.

Anyone who may have seen Allen or knows were whereabouts is asked to call the Wright County Sheriff's Office at 763-682-7600.

