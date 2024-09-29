Watch CBS News
Missing 14-year-old girl last seen leaving her central Minneosta home

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Sept. 29, 2024
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Sept. 29, 2024 02:20

MORRILL TOWNSHIP, Minn. — The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says it received a missing juvenile report Sunday morning.

Sophya Cherne, 14, left her residence late Saturday night and has not returned to her residence in Morrill Township off Partridge Road, officials said. 

There are no reports on what she was wearing or where she may have gone. 

Cherne is 5 foot 4 and around 140 lbs.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233 

