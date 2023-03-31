Missing: 14-year-old boy last seen leaving home on foot in Wyoming
WYOMING, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota are asking for the public's help finding a boy who left his home Thursday evening and hasn't been since.
The Wyoming Police Department says Colton Mayhew, 14, left his home in the 7600 block of Wyoming Trail just before 6 p.m.
He left his home on foot, wearing a gray jacket, black pants and white shoes with a red Nike swoosh.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 651-257-4100.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.