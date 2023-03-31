Missing: 14-year-old boy last seen leaving home on foot in Wyoming

WYOMING, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota are asking for the public's help finding a boy who left his home Thursday evening and hasn't been since.

The Wyoming Police Department says Colton Mayhew, 14, left his home in the 7600 block of Wyoming Trail just before 6 p.m.

Wyoming Police Department

He left his home on foot, wearing a gray jacket, black pants and white shoes with a red Nike swoosh.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 651-257-4100.