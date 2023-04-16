Missing: 13-year-old last seen near Kwik Trip on 11th Drive in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota are searching for a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Monday.

The Austin Police Department says Samara Boyce voluntarily left her house on April 10 and was last spotted walking near Kwik Trip on 11th Drive Northeast around 6:50 p.m.

Boyce is described as 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 160 pounds. Her hair is currently strawberry blonde.

Austin Police

She was wearing a black "Snoop Dogg" t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.