Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing: 13-year-old last seen near Kwik Trip on 11th Drive in Austin

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of April 15, 2023
WCCO Digital Headlines: Morning of April 15, 2023 01:11

AUSTIN, Minn. -- Authorities in southern Minnesota are searching for a 13-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since Monday.

The Austin Police Department says Samara Boyce voluntarily left her house on April 10 and was last spotted walking near Kwik Trip on 11th Drive Northeast around 6:50 p.m.

Boyce is described as 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 160 pounds. Her hair is currently strawberry blonde. 

samara-boyce-2.png
Austin Police

She was wearing a black "Snoop Dogg" t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 507-437-9400.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 15, 2023 / 8:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.