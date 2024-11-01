Watch CBS News
Missing runaway teen sought in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Authorities in St. Paul are searching for a 13-year-old girl who ran away and may be in danger.

Sanaya Ann Dyslin was last seen leaving Children's Hospital on Oct. 15, according to an alert from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. She's described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 105 pounds, with brown hair.

8991cd47-8f11-4814-aa12-134433093cf7.jpg
Sanaya Dyslin Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Dyslin was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, pajama pants and light blue or gray Crocs at the time, according to the alert.

Dyslin was seen recently in downtown St. Paul and along University Avenue, the alert said.

Anyone with information about Dyslin is asked to call 651-291-1111.

