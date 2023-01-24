Watch CBS News
Missing: 10-year-old girl last seen Jan. 10 leaving house in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old girl who hasn't been seen in two weeks.

Police say Ariyah Lewis was last seen on Jan. 10 when she walked away from a residence near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.

Ariyah Lewis was last Jan 10 near the 1200 block of 7th Street in St. Paul.

Lewis was last seen wearing a beige jogging suit with patches on the sweatshirt and a black winter jacket. She was carrying multiple plastic bags and had french braids in her hair.

Lewis is described as 5-foot-1 and around 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Lewis or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111 or call 911.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 24, 2023 / 3:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

