Minor injuries for 3 when driver crashes into house in central Minnesota

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. AUGUSTA, Minn. — A driver and his two passengers suffered minor injuries when he crashed into a house in central Minnesota Sunday afternoon, but no one was inside the home at the time, authorities said.

The crash happened on the 23300 block of County Road 7 around 4:15 p.m., the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said a 22-year-old St. Cloud man driving an Audi went through a stop sign, hit a tree and then struck the house. The driver and his two passengers — ages 19 and 21, both also from St. Cloud — were evaluated at the scene.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 6:37 AM CDT

