Minnetonka police sergeant dies after 5-year battle with cancer

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A sergeant with the Minnetonka Police Department has died of cancer.

According to city officials, Sgt. Ryan Piper died Sunday after a "long courageous battle" with the disease.

"The Minnetonka Police Department remembers Ryan's life of service and dedication to his family, friends and the City of Minnetonka. Together we pray for the Piper family," the city said in a Facebook post.

In a GoFundMe post, the family says Piper has been a police officer in Minnetonka for over 24 years, working a variety of assignments.

Piper is survived by his wife, who works at the Edina Police Department, and their two children.