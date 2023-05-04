Minnetonka police offering free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

Minnesota AG launches investigation into Kia, Hyundai after soaring increase in car thefts

Minnesota AG launches investigation into Kia, Hyundai after soaring increase in car thefts

Minnesota AG launches investigation into Kia, Hyundai after soaring increase in car thefts

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Police in Minnetonka are giving out free steering wheel locks for some Kia and Hyundai car owners.

Locks are available on a first-come, first-served basis at 14000 Minnetonka Boulevard, and a proof of car ownership is required. The locks are for 2011-2021 Kias or 2011-2022 Hyundais that use a key ignition.

In 2022, the Twin Cities saw close to 3,330 reported thefts of Kias and Hyundais, which represents an 836% increase in Minneapolis and a 611% increase in St. Paul over the previous year.

RELATED: Police investigate whether stolen Kia struck bicyclist in Minneapolis, causing severe brain injury

The increase in thefts is fueled by a viral social media challenge.

Attorneys general in 17 states, including Minnesota, have urged the federal government to recall the cars.