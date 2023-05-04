Minnetonka police offering free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
MINNETONKA, Minn. -- Police in Minnetonka are giving out free steering wheel locks for some Kia and Hyundai car owners.
Locks are available on a first-come, first-served basis at 14000 Minnetonka Boulevard, and a proof of car ownership is required. The locks are for 2011-2021 Kias or 2011-2022 Hyundais that use a key ignition.
In 2022, the Twin Cities saw close to 3,330 reported thefts of Kias and Hyundais, which represents an 836% increase in Minneapolis and a 611% increase in St. Paul over the previous year.
The increase in thefts is fueled by a viral social media challenge.
Attorneys general in 17 states, including Minnesota, have urged the federal government to recall the cars.
