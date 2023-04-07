Minnetonka High School's robotics team needs help to get to world championships

MINNETONKA, Minn. – A group of hardworking students from Minnetonka High School are getting a once-in-a-lifetime chance.

Later this month, Minnetonka Robotics students will test their skills against the best in the world. But getting there won't be easy.

Since January, students have spent 300 hours building, testing and perfecting Maverick. Last weekend, they qualified for a trip to Houston, Texas, for the Robotic World Championships later this month.

Minnetonka Robotics

"Our team has been to World's once prior in the history of our team. This is a huge deal," said team advisor Nick Bahr.

Bahr says this trip, while life changing, will cost thousands.

"From a planning standpoint, from a logistics standpoint, yeah, myself and some other advisors were like, 'Oh my goodness, how are we going to do this?'" Bahr said.

They're asking for help to make this dream a reality. And maybe, they'll come back with some additional hardware.

The school started an online fundraiser looking to raise $20,000 for the trip.