Minnetonka going to Ukraine on 4th trip to help amputee soldiers

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A Minnetonka surgeon left Wednesday on his fourth trip to Ukraine, where he says he's found his life purpose helping amputee soldiers.

More than 20,000 Ukrainians have reportedly needed amputations since the war began.

Dr. Greg Ekbom is doing all he can to help.

"Man, it'd be great if there were a lot of amputees in Hawaii or the Caribbean, but there aren't, so you got to go to where they are," he said.

Ekbom founded LimbFit, a Christian nonprofit that designs and fits prosthetics and also works side-by-side in hospitals with Ukrainian trauma surgeons.

"When we were there in September, a missile hit in the middle of the city," he said. "[The Ukrainians] wanted to know why we didn't leave, and we said we're here because we want to stand with you."

The inspiration for what got Ekbom into prosthetics is deeply personal. His son was a double amputee who died in 2019.

"I saw how critical it was for him to have family and friends around him," Ekbom said. "I have great joy of what's come out of his struggle, but I also have great joy in serving and promoting the dignity of people that are hurting. We don't want to just put the prosthetic on a stump of an amputee. We want the emotional healing that comes from the community."

There's a lot of work to be done, but at age 75, Ekbom talks like he's just getting started.

"I've never been happier," he said. "I've never been more fulfilled. I've never been so focused. I've never been so energized."

LimbFit also serves in conflict areas in Kenya and Turkey.